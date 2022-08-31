Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ocean Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blue Ocean Acquisition by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Ocean Acquisition alerts:

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

Featured Articles

