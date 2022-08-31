ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 13,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 64,867,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,172,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,920 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,252,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,299 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

