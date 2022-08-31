ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Stock Price Down 6.5%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 13,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 928,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
