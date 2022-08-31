Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 6.5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 9,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,333,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DADA shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at $16,704,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

