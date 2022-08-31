Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 20th

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $208.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 26.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director Diane Beth Glossman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Live Oak Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

