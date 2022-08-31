Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Genesco Stock Performance
Shares of GCO opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genesco (GCO)
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.