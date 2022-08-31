Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 887,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Genesco has a 12-month low of $48.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72.

Get Genesco alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $49,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genesco

Several research firms have commented on GCO. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.