Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Declines By 9.0%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $473,950,000 after purchasing an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock opened at $90.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

