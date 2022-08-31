Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

NYSE GCO opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $799.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genesco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Genesco by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

