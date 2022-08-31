Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Rating Increased to Outperform at KGI Securities

KGI Securities upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

