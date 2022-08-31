Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 286 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $205,977,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2,510.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 552,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after acquiring an additional 206,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after purchasing an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $196.08 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $345.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.