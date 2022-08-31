Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 327 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after acquiring an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT stock opened at $253.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

