Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,477,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,152,000 after buying an additional 167,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,238,000 after buying an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP stock opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average is $271.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

