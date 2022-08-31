Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

JKHY stock opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.