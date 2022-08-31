Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 15,974 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in AMETEK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200-day moving average of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

