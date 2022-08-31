Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,333 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Edison International worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Mizuho cut their price target on Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.22.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

