Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Insider Activity

Kellogg Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $10,319,863.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,316,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,114,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,088,505 shares of company stock worth $79,338,753. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.