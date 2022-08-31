Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $15.86 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $15,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 126.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

