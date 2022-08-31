United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,458 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of United Rentals worth $15,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,368,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,172,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 401,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

