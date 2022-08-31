SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,352,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,931.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 724,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after purchasing an additional 688,740 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,500,000 after buying an additional 297,530 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 848,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 276,650 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 457,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,110,000 after buying an additional 239,398 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

