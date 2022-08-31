Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth about $2,741,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 146,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.64.

PVH Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PVH opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.