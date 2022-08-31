Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 624.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,481 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,926,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,067,000 after buying an additional 5,587,736 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 27.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,278,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,068,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,289,000 after purchasing an additional 643,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,883,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

