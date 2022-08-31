Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $189.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.61. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

