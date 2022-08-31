Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Position Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.15% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

