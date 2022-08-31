Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $18.85 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $18,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,890,000 after purchasing an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,240,000 after purchasing an additional 90,825 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.19.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $248.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

