Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $19.62 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,198,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Eversource Energy worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after purchasing an additional 401,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,054,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,896,000 after purchasing an additional 39,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

