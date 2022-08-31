Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $20.52 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $20,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.75.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

