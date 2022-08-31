Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 13,940 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

