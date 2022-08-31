Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,026,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 133,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,818,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,840,000 after purchasing an additional 149,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Masimo Price Performance

NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $112.07 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.56 million. Masimo had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.