Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 960 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 6.0% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROST opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

