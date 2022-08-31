American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,771 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $21,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 185.8% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 103,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,085 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of American International Group by 168.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

