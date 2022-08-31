T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $145.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

