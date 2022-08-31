Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $84.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

