PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,010,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Down 0.5 %

RMD stock opened at $219.44 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.53 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

