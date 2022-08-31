PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $22,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,752,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $758,770,000 after purchasing an additional 138,793 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after purchasing an additional 544,288 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.09. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

