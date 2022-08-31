Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock Holdings Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $26,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

ESS stock opened at $266.33 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

