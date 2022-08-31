PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 60,717 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $22,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,867 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,454,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 145.1% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PWV opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $50.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

