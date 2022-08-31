PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $23,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Celanese by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 19,646 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Celanese by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $104.74 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.80.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

