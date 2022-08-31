PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 55,576 Shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Global X Social Media ETF worth $23,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 6,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOCL opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

Global X Social Media ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

