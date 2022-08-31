PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $23,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $152.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

