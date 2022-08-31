PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $23.77 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. Barclays lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,880.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,893.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,092.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

