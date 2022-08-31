Citigroup Inc. Has $35.11 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $35,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

NetApp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

