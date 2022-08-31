PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 459 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,587 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $205.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.25 and its 200-day moving average is $261.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $471.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.27.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

