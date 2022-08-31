Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,267 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $25,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 396,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,748,000 after buying an additional 31,748 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,472.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 60,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 56,478 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,013,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,054 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CP opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.