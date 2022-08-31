Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$3.00 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a c+ rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

