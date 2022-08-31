Safex Token (SFT) Price Down 12.3% This Week

Safex Token (SFT) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $50.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safex Token alerts:

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safex Token

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

Safex Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Safex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.