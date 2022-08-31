xRhodium (XRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,324.00

xRhodium (XRC) traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 31st. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $352,809.45 and $1,324.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003070 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000769 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006739 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001401 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000324 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

xRhodium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xRhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.