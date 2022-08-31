EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.11

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

EnGold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46.

About EnGold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

