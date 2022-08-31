Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.80 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $234,554.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070,493 shares in the company, valued at $37,520,779.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,665 shares of company stock worth $11,989,662. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

