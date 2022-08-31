Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) PT Raised to $360.00 at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $295.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.42. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

