FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FCN opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTI Consulting

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $27,328,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth approximately $59,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $59,289,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the period.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Stories

