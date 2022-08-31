Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 5.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 62,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,315,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Asana from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $29.56.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in Asana by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $97,555,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after buying an additional 1,194,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after buying an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after buying an additional 448,379 shares during the period. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

